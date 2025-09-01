The Mario Cristobal era of Miami football has been defined by a high-powered offensive attack and crushing losses, forcing fans to wait even longer for a Hurricanes revival. Although the program made definite progress with Cam Ward last season, it still felt miles away from attaining elite status. If this squad is going to achieve true greatness, something that has eluded it for a long, long time, then it must change its identity.

One should not draw conclusions after one game, but fans witnessed a Miami they had not been accustomed to seeing before Sunday's 27-24 victory versus Notre Dame. Despite wobbling in the second half, Cristobal's group displayed tremendous grit defensively and made the plays it needed to at the most crucial juncture of the season-opening clash.

The team's head coach had a unique way of describing the hard-fought win, using words that do not often come to mind when discussing modern Miami. He even went deep into his childhood to break out a comparison that certainly seemed fitting on this occasion.

“It was a muddy, bloody night,” Cristobal said, per On3's Brett McMurphy. “It was like ‘rock ‘em, sock ‘em robots.’ It came down to who had 1 more shot in them.”

The Canes still packed a mighty punch on offense — former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck exhibited great rapport with freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, CJ Daniels made a sensational one-handed touchdown grab to bail out his QB and running back CharMar Brown bulldozed his way into the end zone with help from his offensive line — but the defense was a vital difference-maker in Miami Gardens.

Mario Cristobal, Miami make a big statement

Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love, the man many consider to be the best RB in the country, posted just 33 yards on 10 carries. He was a non-factor for most of the night, a truly stunning development considering how important he was during the Fighting Irish's stellar 2024-25 campaign. In addition to forcing their opponent to drastically alter its offensive game plan, the Hurricanes also won the turnover battle (2-0).

During a critical sequence early in the fourth quarter, Damari Brown tipped a pass to fellow cornerback Keionte Scott, who deflected and kicked the ball into the grasp of well-positioned defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. Miami secured what was ultimately a pivotal interception, and did so in possibly the most Miami way possible.

Even when Notre Dame rallied back to tie the game with 3:21 left on the clock, and the Hurricanes were falling victim to their old ways, the team buckled down on both sides of the ball and avoided a potential heartbreaker. That is what they call progress.

Carter Davis nailed a go-ahead 47-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining, and DL Akheem Mesidor recorded consecutive sacks on QB CJ Carr to essentially end the game.

This squad exuded its signature panache while also adding the type of toughness that was commonplace during the glory days. It is therefore fitting that Mario Cristobal referenced Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots, the toy boxing game that was incredibly popular several decades ago. Miami football is seeking an epic revival, and Sunday night was a great start.