The Michigan football team hosted multiple top targets on official visits over the weekend, and one of them is four-star safety Donovan Webb. Webb is one of Michigan’s top defensive targets, and he will announce his commitment on July 2nd.

During his official visit with the Michigan football team, Donovan Webb received some high praise from the Wolverines coaching staff. Webb received comparisons to former Michigan star Daxton Hill, who is now in the NFL playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“They believe my play style is similar to Daxton Hill,” Webb said after his visit, according to a post from TheWolverine.com.

Webb is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the #347 player in the 2026 class, the #29 safety and the #46 player in the state of Texas. Webb currently attends Panther Creek High School in Frisco, TX, so he is a long way from Michigan.

“Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience,” Webb’s scouting report states. “Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ballhawk who looks for the big play.”

If Michigan can land a commitment from Webb, it will be getting an impact player with pro-level talent.

“Shows some open-field speed-building ability. Also runs track. Plays a hyper-competitive style,” the scouting report continues. “Testing and track data suggest room to improve top-end speed. Can get too physical/handsy at times in coverage. Projects as a high-major safety with possible role versatility depending on down-and-distance situations. Could become a multi-year starter with the instincts and production that suggest potential beyond college.”

We won’t have to wait much longer before we hear an official decison from Jordan Webb. The Michigan football team is in a good spot right now.