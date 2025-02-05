The Michigan football team ended the 2025 recruiting cycle with a bang on Wednesday as the Wolverines landed a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood. Haywood was originally committed to Alabama before decommitting back in January. Michigan has been making a strong push for the last few months, and their efforts paid off on Wednesday as they earned the commitment.

“BREAKING: Elite 2025 OT Ty Haywood has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 310 OT from Denton, TX was previously Committed to Alabama.”

Ty Haywood was a five-star for most of the cycle, but after a recent update, his ranking dropped slightly and he finished as a four-star. He is the #39 player in the 2025 class, the #6 OT and the #10 player in the state of Texas. Haywood currently attends Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height,” Haywood's scouting report reads. “Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done.”

Like any high school player, Haywood has some things to improve, but he is good enough to find the field at Michigan very early on in his career.

“Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career,” the scouting report continues. “Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

Michigan already had one of the top recruiting classes in the country before Haywood's commitment, and now it is even stronger. This is Sherrone Moore's first recruiting class ever, and it is one of the best that Michigan has ever had.

“Michigan’s 2025 Class is one of the BEST in Program History,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The Wolverines signed 7 Top 100 Recruits including:

• No. 1 Recruit in 2025

• 2 Top 10 OTs

• 2 Top 10 Safeties

• No. 4 EDGE

The last time Michigan signed 6+ Top 100 Recruits was 2017.”

Sherrone Moore is getting the talent, and it's going to be fun to watch this team put it all together in the future.