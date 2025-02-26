The San Francisco 49ers are intent on bouncing back after enduring a tough season in 2024 that saw them deal with a plethora of injuries and miss out on the playoffs entirely just a year after they very nearly won Super Bowl 58.

Changes are being made, starting with Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff, as it was revealed quarterbacks coach Brian Griese surprisingly won't be reprising his role with the team in 2025.

Griese enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL as a quarterback before jumping into the world of broadcasting with ESPN. He became the 49ers quarterbacks coach in 2022, and he played a big role in helping turn Brock Purdy into one of the best passers in the game.

Because of that, fans were surprised to see he wasn't returning to Shanahan's staff, but according to reports, it was Griese's decision as he no longer wanted to coach.

“Per source, there was no ouster of Griese, who was well-regarded by the team’s QBs. Griese didn‘t want to coach anymore. Earlier this year, he declined an interview request for the Jets’ head-coaching job,” Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Niners tab Mick Lombardi as Brian Griese's replacement

Coaching is an around-the-clock commitment, and it's not for everyone. Griese opted to move on despite enjoying some success with the Niners, forcing them to find a replacement. That led to Kyle Shanahan tabbing Mick Lombardi, who worked as a senior offensive assistant with San Francisco in 2024 as his new quarterbacks coach.

Purdy should be able to continue having success under center for the 49ers, even though Griese is no longer around. This almost certainly wasn't a move the team would have liked to make, but Griese didn't want to coach anymore, so Shanahan had to adapt.

With the coaching staff set, Shanahan and company will now have to work on upgrading their roster after their rough 2024 campaign.