After leading the Michigan football team to a dominant win over Central Michigan, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has finally been fully unleashed. However, despite the outburst, the superstar prospect revealed that there is still one aspect of his game that Sherrone Moore will not let him explore.

As scouts quickly recognized Underwood's athleticism and talent on his high school film, they noticed another notable element of his game. Underwood developed a penchant for backflipping and made the acrobatic move his go-to celebration.

However, upon arriving in Ann Arbor, Underwood said Moore immediately made it known that he prohibited the move.

“The first day I got here, Coach Moore straight said, ‘No backflips, I have no time for you getting hurt,'” Underwood told On3 Sports. “That's unfortunate. So who knows if it comes or not? It still might be a possibility, 'cause sometimes he gives me a pass here or there.”

NEW: Michigan true freshman QB Bryce Underwood joined On3's @jdpickell to talk Nebraska, Ohio State, adjusting to College Football + more〽️ pic.twitter.com/SZUjd6ljnX — On3 (@On3sports) September 18, 2025

Although he has yet to showcase it on the college football scene, fans should have no doubt that the Michigan quarterback can backflip with ease. Underwood is already one of the most athletic players in the country and continues to turn more heads each week.

Bryce Underwood hitting his stride with Michigan football

Any fans potentially worried about Underwood after the Oklahoma game were given some assurance in Week 3. After completing just nine passes against the Sooners, Underwood threw for 235 passing yards and one touchdown against Central Michigan, while adding 114 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Underwood's entire game was on display against the Chippewas, making it easy to see why he was the No. 1 recruit of the class of 2025. Michigan finally allowed him to open up all aspects of his game, both through the air and on the ground. Afterward, interim head coach Biff Poggi noted that the team will never again handicap him like they did against Oklahoma.

In Week 4, Underwood will start his first Big Ten conference game without Sherrone Moore, who will complete his two-game suspension. Michigan hits the road to take on Nebraska, which has begun the 2025 season 3-0.

Given Nebraska's hot start and Michigan's struggles on the road against Oklahoma, oddsmakers have the game as a near-dead-even spread. However, an entirely different version of Underwood could come out in Week 4 than the one that made his road debut.