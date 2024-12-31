The Michigan football team was blessed with elite quarterback play during the past couple seasons with JJ McCarthy as their starter, but the 2024 season was different. The Wolverines went through numerous QB changes throughout the year, and they never really found a guy that played at the level that is needed at Michigan. However, the future of the position looks bright as the Wolverines will have five-star Bryce Underwood on the squad next year.

Bryce Underwood is the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he will be playing for the Michigan football team next year. Underwood's recruitment was quite the saga as the star QB attended high school just outside of Ann Arbor, but he originally committed to LSU. The Wolverines pushed hard for Underwood in the end, and they earned the flip.

Now, Underwood is practicing with Michigan ahead of their ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with Alabama. Underwood enrolled early, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has liked what he has seen so far.

“Extremely talented,” Sherrone Moore said of Underwood, according to a post from Alejandro Zúñiga. “He has great arm strength. He can make all the throws. He can run. He's gonna be an unbelievable player. When that is, I don't know, and we'll figure that out.”

Notice that Moore said he doesn't know when Underwood will actually be the starting QB for the Michigan football team. Underwood could end up being the starter in 2025, but he isn't the only QB that the Wolverines are bringing in.

Michigan will also welcome Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene this offseason. Keene certainly has a lot more experience than Underwood, and those two will battle it out for the starting job next year.

“Experienced guy that's played a lot of football,” Moore said of Keene during his ReliaQuest press conference on Monday. “Really excited about him. We played him in the first game, so we know how tough he is. We know the type of throws he can make. Just heard great things and tactical things about him as a leader, and really excited for him to push that room and give us an experienced guy that we feel that he can win us games, and that was the most important piece of it.”

Moore has seen a lot of good things from both of these QBs. Neither of them will have a guaranteed spot heading into next year. It's going to be an intriguing competition.

“It's open competition,” Moore said. “Nobody is promised a certain spot. Everybody has got to earn it, and he [Mikey Keene] really understands that, even with the guys we've brought in. So he's really excited to push the whole room. He's a guy that's played a lot of football, that has a lot of experience and made plays at all different levels. He's familiar with Chip Lindsey was really huge. They had a connection previously. That helped. But just all the reviews that we got from him as a person, as a player, and then it was huge that we played him this year. We saw him live in action. We saw him make some really good throws and do some things dynamic. So really ready for him to get going in this program.”

Mikey Keene or Bryce Underwood? Either way, the Michigan football QB room should be in better shape in 2025.