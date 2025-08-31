The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era under head coach Liam Coen. Jacksonville followed that hire with a series of bold offseason moves that has the team looking frisky ahead of the 2025 season. If Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence takes another step forward this fall, the Jaguars could become a problem in the AFC.

Coen has been working with Lawrence on his footwork all offseason. He explained how improved footwork could fix Lawrence's game during a recent interview.

“The drop of a quarterback is very similar to a dance, and so each song, right, has a different rhythm,” Coen said. “Each play has a different rhythm. Each system has different rhythms.”

As Coen describes it, Lawrence's footwork has been the main focus ahead of the 2025 season. Jacksonville's coaching staff believes Lawrence's feet were often out of position earlier in his career.

“The footwork, that repetitive delivery, the guys who consistently make the plays have the base footwork, delivery, motion and it's reliable,” said one of Lawrence's former coaches, who requested anonymity…. When [Lawrence has] had trouble, it's when it's a combo of not making quick decisions and then he tries to deliver the ball late with inconsistent footwork. But [there's] so much talent there he's been able to make it work at times.”

Jacksonville is hopeful that Coen can work his magic on Lawrence and turn his career around. Just like he did with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.

Lawrence's footwork, and overall play, will be under the microscope this fall.

Jaguars insider makes important Trevor Lawrence observation during preseason

Another factor that could help Lawrence develop good footwork is a clean pocket.

Lawrence has not had many clean pockets during his career in Jacksonville. But it appears that could be changing.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco made an important observation about Lawrence's protection back in the middle of August.

“One thing I've noticed in the first two preseason games: Trevor Lawrence has been able to step up in the pocket. Hadn't been much space for that the past two seasons,” DiRocco reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Apparently Jacksonville offseason additions, which included center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari, are already paying dividends.

Hopefully the o-line can continue to hold up throughout the regular season.

The Jaguars kick off the regular season on September 7th against the Panthers.