The Michigan football team already has a loss on the resume after going down against Oklahoma in Week 2. The Wolverines are 2-1 on the year, and they have another difficult road matchup looming this weekend at Nebraska. Michigan can’t afford to pick up a second loss this early in the season, and to avoid it, quarterback Bryce Underwood needs to have another big game.

Bryce Underwood had a big game last week against Central Michigan. He threw for over 200 yards in the first half, and he led the team with 114 rushing yards. Underwood ended up finishing the game with one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

On the other sideline, we have Dylan Raiola. The Nebraska QB is off to a hot start this year, and former Michigan football player Jake Butt thinks that this game will come down to QB play.

“Come Sunday morning, the headlines will be about the winning team, and the winning team will be led by the better quarterback play,” Jake Butt said in a video posted by Big Ten Football.

This is going to be another big test for Underwood and Michigan. They struggled mightily against Oklahoma, but the play-calling last week was a lot different, and it led to a ton of success. Will it work against Nebraska?

“What we saw last week at home from Bryce Underwood was a free and open offense, and he fully showed off his talent,” Butt added. “But we also remember what happened on the road against Oklahoma. You see, home games and road games are completely different, and the fans in Lincoln, Nebraska are going to be rocking. Nebraska runs a 3-3-5 defense. It makes it hard to ID in the run game, hard to ID protection and hard to identify coverage. This will be a litmus test for the young freshman Bryce Underwood.”

Michigan and Nebraska will get underway at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 2.5 points.