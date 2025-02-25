Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is adding another former Michigan football coach to the staff as Kirk Campbell is coming to LA. Campbell was fired from his role as offensive coordinator at Michigan at the end of this past season, and he will now be an offensive analyst for the Chargers.

“The #Chargers are expected to hire ex-Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell as an offensive assistant, sources tell @cbssports/@247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Before becoming OC, was Jim Harbaugh’s QB coach for Michigan’s national title team and helped JJ McCarthy become a first-round pick. Now set to reunite with Harbaugh in LA.”

Kirk Campbell worked with Jim Harbaugh on the Michigan football staff for two years. He was brought in as an offensive analyst for the 2022 season before being promoted to QB coach in 2023. Campbell worked with JJ McCarthy during both of those seasons and was on the staff during the 2023 national championship run.

Before coaching with Harbaugh at Michigan, Campbell spent time coaching at five other schools. He got his career started back in 2009 as he was a graduate assistant at West Virginia Wesleyan for two seasons. Campbell then took a job at Tiffin coaching wide receivers and tight ends, but he was only there for one season.

After Tiffin, Campbell spent five seasons at Alderson Broaddus as the offensive coordinator and associate head coach. Campbell was able to land his first power-five job after that as he coached at Penn State for three seasons, and then he spent a couple of years at Old Dominion before coming to Michigan.

Campbell climbed the ranks with the Wolverines quickly as he became the offensive coordinator this past season. Unfortunately, things did not go well for Campbell as Michigan ended up having one of the worst offenses in the country.

In Campbell's defense, he wasn't left with a lot to work with as the Wolverines lost a lot of their top talent to the NFL, and they also didn't have a quarterback. JJ McCarthy is one of those stars that left for the league, and Michigan didn't land anyone in the transfer portal. The result was three different QBs in possession of the starting job throughout the season, and none of them ever found a consistent footing.

The offense was the problem for the Michigan football team this past season, and Kirk Campbell was let go at the end of the season. Now, he is back on his feet and reuniting with Jim Harbaugh on the Chargers. Harbaugh orchestrated an impressive turnaround season for LA during his first year as head coach, and the team ended up making the playoffs. Now, they are looking to take the next step.