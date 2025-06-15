The top priority for the Michigan football team on the recruiting trail right now is the 2026 class, but the Wolverines are doing some work with 2027 prospects as well. In fact, one 2027 player that Michigan recently offered is three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito. Does the name sound familiar? That is because Louis is the son of Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito.

“After a great camp and conversation with @Coach_SMoore and @grant_newsome I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan!!!!” Louis Esposito shared on Wednesday.

Getting an offer from the Michigan football team is a dream come true for Esposito. He still has a couple years of high school left, but it sounds like he might already have his mind made up regarding his college decision.

“My parents and I were thrilled,” Esposito said, according to an article from 247Sports. “I mean, I have been dreaming about this since I was a kid and my parents know that. After this camp I am going to cancel all other camps I planned on going to.”

If Louis does come to Michigan, he won’t be coached by his dad as he is an offensive lineman. Instead, Grant Newsome is the one who would be working with him the most.

Article Continues Below

“I think working with Coach Newsome and the offensive line staff was great,” Louis said. “I like the technique they teach and the drills we did.”

Esposito received the offer at a recent camp that he attended. He talked to head coach Sherrone Moore and Newsome afterwards, and then he received his offer.

“The conversation with Coach Moore was great,” he said. “Me and Coach Newsome met on the field after camp, walked up to his office and then he offered me.”

Louis Esposito is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #31 IOL in the 2027 class and the #10 player in the state of Michigan. Esposito currently attends Saline High School in Saline, MI, about 20 minutes away from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.