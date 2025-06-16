2028 quarterback Brady Quinn is named after Notre Dame legend Brady Quinn, but he just received an offer from one of the Fighting Irish’s rivals. The Michigan football team extended an offer to the youngster after a recent camp, and it is an early team to watch for this prospect with a bright future.

“WOW! After a great conversation with @ChipLindsey11 ’m blessed to receive an offer from Michigan!!! #AGTG #GoBlue,” Brady Quinn announced earlier this week.

It is incredibly early in Brady Quinn’s recruitment as he just finished up his freshman year of high school, but the Michigan football team isn’t wasting anytime getting him on their radar. The Wolverines have liked what they have seen, and Quinn is feeling good after securing the offer.

“This is a very special opportunity because I was given the chance to play for a National Championship team with some of the highest-level coaches,” Quinn said, according to an article from On3. “It means a lot.”

Quinn’s game is going to develop and change throughout his high school career, but right now, he thinks that his skillset would work well in the Michigan offense.

“Michigan is one of the best schools in the country with great tradition and I could see myself fitting into that offense,” he added.

We aren’t going to hear much about Quinn’s recruitment for a couple of years, but when that time comes, expect Michigan to be one of his top schools.

“Being my first time up here and seeing the facilities and The Big House and working with the coaches, I just know that this is a school that’s gonna be very high on my list,” Quinn admitted.

Right now, head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football coaching staff are mostly concerned about the 2026 recruiting class. However, it’s never too early to starting putting in work with the 2028 class as well.