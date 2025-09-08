Sherrone Moore won't be on the sidelines when Michigan football plays its next game, but according to him, there's a “high probability” that Rod Moore is on the field.

The Wolverines safety has missed more than a year battling knee injuries, including the first two games of the 2025 season. Michigan faces Central Michigan at home on Saturday after beating New Mexico in Week 1 and falling to Oklahoma in Week 2.

Biff Poggi will serve as interim head coach of the Wolverines against the Chippewas as Michigan's head man serves the first game of his two-game suspension. But before that suspension begins, Sherrone Moore gave an update on the 2023 All-Big Ten third teamer.

“We’ve been very cautious with him,” he said via On3. “No one knows their body like Rod does. And he wanted to play in that game, believe me. Just the timeline of what we said and how we wanted to do it didn’t fit.”

Article Continues Below

“But high probability that Rod Moore plays in the game on Saturday,” he added. “But we’ll see. We want to make sure he feels right, there’s nothing that goes on, there’s no swelling or anything in his knee. And it’s been good the past couple weeks, so we’ll just take it day by day with him.”

Rod Moore last played in Michigan's national title game win over Washington in January 2023, tallying four tackles. He tore his ACL the next March and, eight months after surgery, began experiencing pain again due to a torn meniscus that he says wasn't addressed with the procedure.

“I tried to do a PRP injection and then that didn’t work, so I was just like, what else is there to do? I gotta fix it now,” he explained in August, per On3. So now, I mean, the ACL is 100% good. I’m just working back from meniscus surgery right now. I’ve been cleared and everything, but it’s just a matter of how I feel and when I feel ready to go back on the field.”