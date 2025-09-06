The Michigan football program is looking to defeat Oklahoma on the road on Saturday night. It projects to be a competitive affair, but the Wolverines received a difficult injury update before the game. According to Pete Nakos of On3, safety Rod Moore is not expected to play.

“Michigan is expected to be without safety Rod Moore on Saturday against Oklahoma, sources tell @On3sports. Sherrone Moore put Moore's status as questionable earlier this week. The All-Big Ten safety missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury,” Nakos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Moore, 22, displayed flashes of potential from 2021-2023. He was forced to miss the 2024 campaign after suffering a knee injury, however. His best season up to this point came in 2022, when he finished the year with 71 total tackles, 48 solo tackles and four interceptions.

Michigan football is hopeful that Moore can return soon. He will provide a pivotal boost for the defense. However, it appears that he will indeed miss Saturday night's matchup.

The Michigan-Oklahoma game should still be competitive, but the Wolverines will certainly miss Moore's presence on the field. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is expected to have two offensive lineman return from injury, creating another advantage for the Sooners.

Both the Wolverines and Sooners are 1-0 heading into the matchup. Michigan is ranked No. 15 while Oklahoma is No. 18 overall. The Wolverines are fresh off a 34-17 victory over New Mexico, while the Sooners most recently defeated Illinois State by a final score of 35-3.

The Oklahoma-Michigan football game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Saturday night.