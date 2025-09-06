The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines are taking on the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in what might be the most highly anticipated game of Week 2. Leading up to kick off, it appears that head coach Sherrone Moore is incredibly fired up for this contest.

Moore, who is an alum of Oklahoma University, received plenty of boos from Sooners fans as he ran out of the tunnel. However, the 39-year-old head coach held his hands up to his ear, as if he couldn't hear them, and becked them to boo even louder, according to Michigan Wolverines sports writer Scott Bell.

“Sherrone Moore is fired up. He just ran out of the tunnel and was met with a big round of boos, and he held up his hand to his ear as if he couldn't hear the crowd and encouraged them to be louder. No shortage of emotion coming from Michigan's head coach (an OU alum) in this one.”

It's safe to say that Sherrone Moore wants a win over the school he graduated from pretty badly. Michigan is feeling confident coming off a big 34-17 Week 1 win over New Mexico. But Saturday's contest might be a bit more difficult, considering Oklahoma is one of the more competitive programs in the nation.

Moore is available to coach Michigan against Oklahoma, as it is not one of the games he was suspended in the school's sign-stealing scandal that took place under former head coach Jim Harbaugh. The first game Sherrone Moore will be suspended for will come in Week 3 when the Wolverines take on Central Michigan. The other two games he is suspended for are in Week 4 against Nebraska and a game in the 2026-27 season.