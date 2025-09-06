The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines have a big game on Saturday evening as they take on the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. It's an opportunity for the Wolverines to earn a big win over a team ranked within the Top 25 early in the season. However, the program received bad news regarding starting tight end Marlin Klein ahead of the contest.

Reports indicate that Klein, who is 22 years old, arrived at the arena with a wrap around his ankle, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The senior tight end is officially questionable for the game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

“Michigan's best tight end, Marlin Klein, with a wrap on his ankle. He's listed as questionable. Worth monitoring for tonight. He's one of Michigan's top targets in [the] pass game.”

Marlin Klein is going through warmups with the tight ends, but he is moving VERY gingerly. pic.twitter.com/XvhTU86H7i — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Head coach Sherrone Moore will likely provide an official update before the game starts. Ideally, Marlin Klein is good to go and help Michigan in what should be a tough contest. He proved to be one of the main targets in the Wolverines' 34-17 Week 1 win over New Mexico after reeling in six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

After serving as a backup option throughout his first three years in Michigan, Klein is finally in the starting role as a senior. He's mainly played as an extra blocker so far in his collegiate career, developing his skills as an all-around tight end. But now he's primed for a pass-catching role and appears to be a favorite option for quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Keep an eye out for any updates regarding Marlin Klein's injury status. Michigan will likely give him every opportunity to prove he's healthy enough to play before making a final decision.