The Michigan football team just won the national championship, but it is going to be tough to repeat their success with everything that they are losing this offseason. Almost all of their offensive production is leaving for the NFL, and Jim Harbaugh is no longer with the Wolverines as he is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers now. You know what comes with a head coach leaving: transfers.

So far, the Michigan football team hasn't lost much in the transfer portal in terms of key players. One tough blow was Keon Sabb leaving for Alabama football. He was going to be a starter next year, so that's a tough loss for the Wolverines. There have been some rumors that star cornerback Will Johnson could also transfer to Alabama, but Johnson's dad recently shut the rumors down.

“Alabama… As William, put it to me, ALL CAP,” Will Johnson's father said, according to an article from On3.

If Michigan lost Will Johnson, that would be a major issue. Johnson was one of, if not the best cornerback in the entire country last season, and he will be in the same boat this season. Last year with Michigan, Johnson racked up 27 total tackles and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He has seven interceptions on his career.

Johnson also makes big plays in the biggest moments. He had two interceptions in the Big Ten Championship game in 2022, he had one against Ohio State this season and he had one in the national title game against Washington. He is going to be a very high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Next year will be hard for Michigan because of everything that they are losing, but if they don't lose anymore defensive starters, that unit should once again be one of the best in college football. Will Johnson is a crucial part of that defense, and it would definitely be a disaster if the Wolverines lost him.