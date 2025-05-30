The Michigan football team has a heated battle with Ohio State on the gridiron every season, but the two teams are always competing in the recruiting world. These two schools consistently finish with top recruiting classes, and a lot of top prospects consider both programs. That is the case with four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, who has the Wolverines and Buckeyes in his top seven.

“NEWS: Four-Star WR Messiah Hampton is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He’s ranked as a Top 50 Recruit in the 2026 Class (No. 7 WR) in the On300.”

Messiah Hampton is considering the Michigan football team, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Georgia and Miami. The Wolverines have some stiff competition as they hope to land this New York native.

Article Continues Below

Hampton is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #100 player in the 2026 class, the #11 WR and the top player in the state of New York. Hampton currently attends James Monroe High School in Rochester, NY. Syracuse and Penn State certainly have the geographical advantage over Michigan.

Michigan has been heating up on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and the team is expected to have another big summer. The Wolverines finished with a top-10 recruiting class last year, so that is the expectation once again. They aren't quite there right now, but after a couple of big commitments recently, the ranking is starting to climb.

Right now, the Michigan football team has the #36 recruiting class in the country after landing seven commitments, according to 247Sports. A lot of official visits are coming up from top targets, so the Wolverines will have opportunities to put themselves in a good position with a number of recruits. Getting a commitment from Messiah Hampton would certainly boost the class ranking, and he will announce his college decision on June 13th.