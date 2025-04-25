The Michigan football team hasn't landed a lot of 2026 commits so far, but it feels like it is close with a lot of top targets. One of those targets is four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot. Ob0t recently narrowed his list of college options to five, and the Wolverines are still alive. However, there is some stiff competition. Michigan is joined by Oregon, USC, Nebraska and Utah.

NEWS: Elite 2026 OT Kelvin Obot is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 285 OT from Fruitland, ID is ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3)

In terms of geographic location, the Michigan football team is at a disadvantage here compared to the other schools. Obot is from Idaho, so the Wolverines are the furthest from home. Still, the success of the Michigan offensive line in recent years speaks for itself, and that will obviously go a long way for the Wolverines.

Kelvin Obot is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #135 player in the 2026 class, the #9 OT and the #1 player in the state of Idaho. Obot currently attends Fruitland High School in Fruitland, Idaho.

Obot is a standout football player right now and he is poised for a successful career at the next level, but he is also a great track and field athlete.

“Also competes in track and field. Two-way player with experience at offensive tackle and on the defensive line,” Obot's scouting report reads. “Idaho 3A fifth-place shot put finisher as a sophomore with a throw of 47-1. Eclipsed 45 feet several times in Spring 2024, including a rep of 49-0.5, per MileSplit. Also logged discus reps, including a season-best throw of 111-4.”

It's unclear when Obot is going to offically make his college decision, but the Michigan football team is in a good spot right now. The commitments are going to come eventually for the Wolverines, and it's way too early to start getting concerned about the lack of commits if you're a Michigan fan. Most recruits don't commit until the summer and fall, so there is a lot of time left in this cycle.