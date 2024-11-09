The Michigan football program could use some good news. Fortunately, it got just that today with the report that cornerback Jyaire Hill is set to make his return from injury.

After winning the national championship in January, the Wolverines have suffered loss after loss; head coach Jim Harbaugh, a large chunk of his staff, and top players such as JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum left for the NFL, and this season, Sherrone Moore's first as head coach, the team has struggled to find a quarterback, stay healthy, and consistently win games.

Fortunately, Hill, who missed last week's 38-17 loss to Oregon, is reportedly making his return today vs. Indiana.

“A positive cornerback note for Michigan heading into its game vs. No. 8 Indiana: Although Will Johnson is out again, the current expectation is that fellow starting cornerback Jyaire Hill will be back and available after missing last week, a source tells @CBSSports / @247Sports,” college football reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Zenitz noted, Johnson, a 2023 first-team All-American and the national title game's Defensive MVP, is expected to miss his third consecutive game. He last played in the Wolverines' loss to Illinois on Oct. 19 but still leads the team in interceptions with two.

Hill, who has the most pass deflections of any Michigan defender, should help out the Wolverines' secondary, which will have to try to stop Indiana's potent offense.

The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0) currently rank second in the nation in scoring with a 46.6-point-per-game average. Their efficient passing attack ranks in the top 20 in yards, top 10 in touchdowns, and top 5 in completion percentage. Indiana, thanks in large part due to starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, has also limited its offensive turnovers; Rourke has thrown just 3 interceptions in 8 games this season.

Michigan (5-4, 3-3) needs to win one of its final three games to become bowl eligible. The most likely of those games would be in two weeks vs. Northwestern, although a win today vs. Indiana would be a major boost for the Wolverines as they finish up their season against the Wildcats and then against rival Ohio State, which Michigan has beaten three years in a row.