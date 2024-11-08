Michigan football is getting some bad news ahead of a big game on Saturday with Indiana. The Wolverines will be without cornerback Will Johnson for the game, per ESPN. Johnson is dealing with a lower body injury.

Michigan's season would get a huge boost if it is able to knock off the undefeated Hoosiers on Saturday. Indiana is the surprise of the year in the Big Ten, entering the game atop the conference standings. Indiana is 9-0 on the season.

The Wolverines haven't had the same success, entering the contest with a 3-3 conference mark. Michigan football is 5-4 on the year. The school is dealing with both on and off the field struggles; the NCAA probe into Michigan football could lead to possible penalties against Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore.

Sherrone Moore has had a rocky first season with Michigan Football

The Wolverines lost a great deal of talent from last year's squad, that won the College Football Playoff championship. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, and several offensive players got selected in the NFL Draft.

Despite those departures, new Michigan football coach Moore hasn't backed his team down. Michigan got a big win this season over USC, but has lost three of the last four games. A win over Indiana on Saturday would certainly turn this frustrating season around.

The Wolverines will have to find a way to win without Johnson. The cornerback hasn't played since Michigan's game against Illinois in October. Johnson has 12 solo tackles this season, to go with three passes defended and two interceptions. He's considered an NFL prospect and brings a great deal of experience to the secondary. He also brings a great deal of excitement, as he has three pick sixes in his career.

Michigan and Indiana play Saturday at 3:30 Eastern. Wolverines fans hope that Michigan is able to find a way to win this game.