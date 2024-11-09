The Michigan football team has another crucial matchup this weekend as they will be hitting the road to take on #8 Indiana. The Wolverines had a top-10 battle last weekend as well as they fell at home against #1 Oregon. Michigan has dominated Indiana since the two schools started to playing each other, and they are trying to keep that going this weekend. However, the roles are reversed this year as the Hoosiers are the ones expected to win big.

Michigan and Indiana have been playing each other for a long time, and the Wolverines are 58-10 all time in the series. Michigan has won 42 out of the last 44 matchups between the two, and the last time Indiana won in a full season was 1987. They did win during the shortened COVID year as well.

Last season, the Michigan football team beat Indiana 52-7 in Ann Arbor. A lot has changed since that game. The Wolverines went on the win the national championship last year, and it was a typical disappointing season for the Hoosiers. Now, both teams have new head coaches and very different teams, and the result is Indiana being favored over Michigan for the first time in over 50 years.

What Curt Cignetti has done with the Indiana football team this year is incredibly impressive. The Hoosiers are rarely a competitive team in the Big Ten, and he has them at 9-0, ranked in the top-10 and in position to make the College Football Playoff in year one. He said in the offseason that Indiana was coming, and he was right.

Year one for Sherrone Moore at Michigan has been quite different. We knew that the Wolverines were going to take a step back this year, but fighting for a bowl game is something that not many people saw coming.

A road win against a top-10 team would feel great for Michigan right now, and they have that opportunity this weekend against a school that they consistently dominate. Here are three predictions for Saturday's game.

Michigan will have another turnover-free game

One positive that we have seen from the Michigan football team the past couple weeks is ball security. The Wolverines had a major turnover problem during their first seven games, but against Michigan State and Oregon, they had zero. The offense has looked much better in those games.

Quarterback Davis Warren deserves a lot of credit for taking care of the ball, and he will do a good job of that again this weekend. That will give the Wolverines a chance to win this game.

Colston Loveland will score a touchdown

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is by far the best offensive weapon that the team has this year, and he has had a couple big games in a row. If the Wolverines want to win, they need to find ways to get him the ball. They will do that on Saturday and Loveland will find the end zone.

Michigan will win

Not many people are giving the Michigan football team a chance in this one, but they will hand Indiana their first loss of the season. The Wolverines that we have seen the last two weeks are better than their record indicates, and if their coordinators call a good game, they can absolutely win this one. Michigan pulls off the upset, 28-24.

Michigan and Indiana will kick off at 3:30 ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Hoosiers are currently favored by 14 points.