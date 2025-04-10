It's going to be hard for the Michigan football team to find a quarterback recruit in the 2026 class that compares to their 2025 QB, Bryce Underwood. Underwood was the #1 player in the 2025 class, and he might end up starting for the Wolverines as a true freshman. Michigan isn't going to find a QB like Underwood in the 2026 class, but the Wolverines did receive an expert prediction to land three-star QB Nathan Bernhard earlier this week.

“On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Michigan to land a quarterback,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Nathan Bernhard is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #531 player in the 2026 class, the #30 QB and the #23 player in the state of Ohio. Bernhard currently attends Ashland High School in Ashland, OH.

Bernhard is from Ohio, but it looks like there is a good chance that he ends up at Michigan. He is very familiar with the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

“It’s big time,” Bernhard said, according to an article from On3. “Grew up around the rivalry and it was a big part of my childhood. Excited about the relationships I’ve built with the staff there (Michigan) and am excited to see how this develops in the next days and weeks.”

In terms of what the Michigan football team has had at QB in the past, Bernhard could be a good fit.

“I think obviously if you look at the lineage of quarterbacks that have gone through there, there are a lot of similarities to me and my play style,” Bernhard added. “Even some of the guys they recruited recently.”

Right now, Michigan is the team to beat here.

“They definitely have the upper hand on anyone else,” the three-star QB said. “They put some pressure on some other schools. Everyone was waiting and waiting, I’m trying to make a decision sooner rather than later. I’m not waiting till June and going on a bunch of OVs, a bunch more visits.”