The Michigan football team could be landing a big commitment soon as four-star safety Donovan Webb has been predicted to go to the Wolverines. Webb is also getting heavy interest from top programs like Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech, but it seems like Michigan is in the lead right now.

“2026 4-star DB Donovan Webb has been predicted to Michigan by On3’s Chad Simmons,” uofmcoverage said in a post.

We won’t have to wait long to see where Donovan Webb ends up as he will announce his commitment on July 2nd. This would be a nice get for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team.

Webb is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #348 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #30 safety and the #46 player in the state of Texas. Webb currently attends Panther Creek High School in Frisco, TX. A few of Webb’s top options are close to home, but Michigan is still in a great spot right now.

“Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience,” Webb's scouting report reads. “Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ballhawk who looks for the big play. Shows some open-field speed-building ability.”

The Michigan football team is hoping to land a commitment from a player who should have a very successful college career.

“Also runs track. Plays a hyper-competitive style. Testing and track data suggest room to improve top-end speed,” the scouting report continues. “Can get too physical/handsy at times in coverage. Projects as a high-major safety with possible role versatility depending on down-and-distance situations. Could become a multi-year starter with the instincts and production that suggest potential beyond college.”

Donovan Webb’s commitment day is right around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be a big one for the Michigan football team.