For the second consecutive game in 2024, Michigan's All-American cornerback Will Johnson will not be on the field for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. As the team prepares to take on No. 1-ranked Oregon in the Big House, their defense will be without Johnson, who is still recovering from an unspecified lower-body injury.

Johnson was not expected to suit up all week after sitting out the team's last game but was officially ruled out on Nov. 1, 247 Sports reported. He initially suffered the injury in the team's 21-7 loss to Illinois on Oct. 19 and did not return to the game.

The junior was the consensus top cornerback in the nation entering the season, a notion he has only solidified after eight games. His consistent level of play has him projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with teammate Mason Graham, and the highest-rated player in EA College Football 25.

Johnson's status as a top prospect in the upcoming draft has many wondering if he will return to the field for any of Michigan's three remaining games. Moore was initially confident in saying that he would “for sure” return in 2024, per Brad Galli of XWYZ Detroit, but reports are now claiming that the team is unsure if that is a possibility.

Michigan is 1-0 in 2024 without Will Johnson

In Johnson's first absence of the year, Michigan was still able to defeat in-state rival Michigan State 24-17. Albany transfer Aamir Hall played most of the snaps in his place opposite of standout freshman Jyaire Hill. Together, the Wolverines defense limited Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles to just 189 passing yards and one touchdown.

Any win is impressive for Michigan to accomplish without a player of Johnson's caliber, but facing Oregon is a decidedly tougher matchup than the Spartans were. Led by Heisman candidate Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks are 8-0 on the year and coming off a 38-9 beatdown of No. 20-ranked Illinois. As a result, Oregon enters the Big House as a 16-point favorite.