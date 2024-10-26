Michigan football will head into their Week 9 matchup against Michigan State without one of their best playmakers. After exiting the Wolverines' Week 8 game against Illinois with a lower body injury, Will Johnson is not expected to play against their in-state rival, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The junior cornerback has recorded 12 solo tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions for two touchdowns in the 2024-25 campaign.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore didn't express much optimism regarding his status earlier in the practice week, per Barkley Truax of On3 Sports.

“I think right now, if I was a doctor — and I’m not a doctor — I’d put him as questionable. We’ll see how he rolls this week,” Moore said of Johnson’s potential status for Saturday.

Not only is this a huge rivalry for Michigan, but both teams currently sit at 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Who will step up for Michigan football in Week 9?

The good news for Michigan football, is that they have no shortage of defensive talent. They are deep at cornerback, but it's clear that Johnson's ability to come up with electrifying plays, leaves a huge void for the Wolverines.

“We definitely wanted to play a different style to help the guys,” Moore said last week about his depleted secondary. “We thought that would help them — and I thought it did. We didn’t give up a lot of explosive plays down the field, and I thought the corners, even when Will went out, played really well.

“We got a couple pass interferences, but sometimes that’s the cost of doing business in football, like a holding call, depending on where it is. So I thought those guys played well and made it hard for those receivers to get open, and they did a really good job.”

Fellow defensive back leaders Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry will be the players to watch against the Spartans' passing attack. Aidan Chiles is coming off a 22-of-30 outing for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception against a tough Iowa unit, so Michigan will have to slow him down early to avoid disaster.