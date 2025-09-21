The Michigan football team picked up a massive win on the road on Saturday against Nebraska, and quarterback Bryce Underwood was once again a difference-maker. Underwood didn't light up the stat sheet through the air, but he made big plays with his legs. Underwood finished the game 12-22 through the air for 105 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He ran the ball eight times for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan didn't beat Nebraska through the air, but Bryce Underwood still left his mark on the game. He easily could've had a bigger impact if it weren't for some big drops from his receivers, but there is also something that fans sometimes can't see during the game: his leadership.

“He had some drops, some key drops,” Michigan acting head coach Biff Poggi said after the game, according to a post from Alejandro Zúñiga. “He made some excellent throws. He made some excellent runs. The thing you don't see is his poise and leadership in the huddle and on the sideline.”

An important aspect of that game is that Michigan remained confident throughout, and Underwood played a big role. The Wolverines faced some adversity as Nebraska made things closer than it needed to be on multiple occasions, but Michigan didn't flinch.

“I'm not exaggerating: There was not a doubt in anyone's mind on our sideline at any point that we weren't winning that game,” Poggi continued. “And he was a big part of that.”

That was a massive win for Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team. It was a tough opponent in a hostile environment, and the Wolverines found a way to avoid losing a second game in the month of September.

Michigan is now on its first bye week of the season, and then the team will return home on October 4th to take on Wisconsin. Sherrone Moore will be back on the sidelines as he is done serving his suspension.