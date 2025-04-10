The college football transfer portal is booming once again. This time Michigan football is losing a key two-way player — for the second time ever.

Versatile Amorion Walker is pivoting back to the portal, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the decision on Thursday. Walker is the most high-profile spring portal entry out of Ann Arbor.

Walker made a full circle decision before entering the portal. The towering 6-foot-4 talent spent his first two seasons with the Wolverines. Ron Bellamy and Josh Gattis helped lure him into the “Big House” for the 2022 class.

He eventually left Michigan for Ole Miss during the spring 2024 season. However, Walker returned to Michigan on the eve of the '24 regular season. Walker even got listed on the '25 spring roster for the Wolverines. But now he'll look elsewhere once again.

Walker is the second portal entry out of Ann Arbor. Defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti entered on Wednesday.

Michigan faced difficulty finding position for 2-way player

Walker's versatility arrived at a place that saw Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson become revered. Both became Heisman Trophy winners by playing and starring at multiple spots.

Walker brought even more intrigue as a taller prospect out of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The Wolverines, however, faced difficulty in finding him a natural spot.

He started out on offense as a freshman wide receiver. Walker then switched to cornerback as a sophomore. Following his brief pit stop in Oxford, Mississippi, Walker went back to the offensive side of the ball.

But he leaves catching only four passes, totaling just 38 receiving yards. He delivered three tackles including breaking up one pass.

Walker was one of the last Jim Harbaugh recruits. He played on the 2023 national champion Wolverines team before Harbaugh returned to the NFL.

Michigan, meanwhile, became active in the portal for the '25 class. The Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore landed two Alabama talents in running back Justice Hayes and defensive lineman Damon Payne. Big Ten rival Donovan McCulley also arrived to Ann Arbor via Indiana. Michigan also nabbed Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene in the offseason.