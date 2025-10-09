Both the Michigan football team and USC are 4-1 on the season, and they are set to do battle this weekend in Los Angeles. The Wolverines fell in Week 2 on the road against Oklahoma, and the Trojans lost the last time they took the field, going down against Illinois. Neither team can afford to drop another game this early in the season, so this is a huge matchup. Let’s talk more about both teams and make some Michigan vs. USC bold predictions

Michigan is in a great spot with a win

If the Michigan football team can get a win in LA, College Football Playoff hopes will be very much alive. The Wolverines should be able to get in with two losses, and if they win this one, there is a solid chance that they are 10-1 going into Ohio State week. Before then and after playing USC, the toughest game on the schedule is at home against Washington.

Something to watch against USC is the run game. The Trojans’ have shown some weaknesses defensively, and Illinois was able to gash them on the ground. Michigan has one of the best running backs in the country in Justice Haynes, and Jordan Marshall is a very talented backup who gets significant snaps. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is a talented runner as well, so this Michigan ground game will be tough to stop.

If Michigan has success running the football, it will be tough for USC to get a win in this one. The Wolverines need to control the line of scrimmage.

USC needs to bounce back

Having a bye week after a loss is always tough. USC fell on the road against Illinois a couple of weaks ago, and the team hasn’t taken the field since. Now, the Trojans are back at home for a huge game against a ranked team, and they need to get a win.

If USC loses this game, all of its goals are likely out the window. It’s very unlikely the Trojans win out after this, and more than two losses will squash any hopes of a successful year.

USC needs to stop the run on Saturday, plain and simple. Michigan doesn’t have good receivers, so forcing the Wolverines to attack through the air will be the key to success.

These are two of the most iconic programs in college football, and it is sure to be a great matchup. Let’s make some Michigan vs. USC bold predictions:

Justice Haynes will run for over 150 yards

Justice Haynes has been fantastic so far this season, and he should be in the Heisman conversation. He is averaging nearly eight yards per carry on the season, and his explosive tendencies make him incredibly difficult to stop. He has broken off numerous huge runs so far this season, and he will have more on Saturday. USC struggled to stop the run against Illinois, and Michigan’s attack will be better.

Justice Haynes will score 3+ touchdowns

If Haynes really does rush for over 150 yards and three scores on Saturday, his name will have to come up in the Heisman conversation. He is one of the best backs in the game, and he is going to have another huge performance this weekend. We already saw one against Nebraska, and this one will be even bigger.

Michigan will win 38-28

To wrap up our Michigan vs. USC bold predictions, we’re going with a final score prediction. The Wolverines are going to be able to run the ball effectively, and they will control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Trojans have a ton of weapons offensively that will keep them in this one, but Michigan will leave California with a comfortable victory.