After winning a big road game against Nebraska, Michigan football is a contender as it attempts to continue its solid season. Now, the Wolverines will head to Southern California to battle the USC Trojans. This Michigan-USC Week 7 showdown is a relatively new rivalry. Regardless, it still will have all the hype. The Michigan keys to victory are taking advantage of a significant weakness for the Trojans. Moreover, the Michigan matchup advantage could provide a great opening for success.

USC is currently favored by 2.5 points to beat Michigan, according to FanDuel. Despite being ranked 15th, the Wolverines are underdogs in this battle at the Los Angeles Coliseum. It will take a great effort by the 4-1 Wolverines to go into Southern California and beat a USC team that is also 4-1.

USC currently leads the head-to-head series 6-5. However, the Trojans lost a stunner to Illinois two weeks ago, suffering their first loss. What are the Michigan keys to victory? What is the Michigan matchup to exploit? It's time to analyze both teams as well as this game.

USC's path to its first loss

The Trojans could easily be 5-0 had they not surrendered a last-second field goal as time expired. Unfortunately, the defense could not make the stops necessary, which fits into this week's showdown with Michigan. USC has not had a particularly strong defense this season. Yet, it has been able to do well because the offense has been on fire. The defense currently is allowing an average of 22.6 points per game. Alarmingly, they have allowed at least 30 points in consecutive games.

The defense has been unable to make the stops needed to get off the field. Notably, they allowed more than 500 total yards against Illinois while also letting quarterback Luke Altmyer pass for 328 yards and two touchdowns. There was a lot of sloppiness. Unfortunately, the defense had eight missed tackles against Illinois. The defensive line was unable to get to the quarterback, either.

It did not help the Trojans that Kamari Ramsey exited the game because of an injury. Once that happened, the secondary began to struggle more. Even the run defense flatlined, allowing over 200 yards on the ground. Overall, there was no strength in the trenches.

Michigan's rise to 4-1

The Wolverines have a leaky pass defense, but it has not affected them that much. Notably, the offense has picked up the slack once again. That could be the case again this weekend as they look to put up some points against a USC defense that is slightly vulnerable.

Bryce Underwood has been modest through the air, passing for 1,003 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Comparatively, he has been excellent on the ground, rushing 27 times for 181 yards and three scores. Justice Haynes has been exceptional as the lead runner, running 85 times for 654 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jordan Marshall has been good, running 45 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley leads the receivers with 19 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Semaj Morgan has added 16 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. While much of the attention will be on the running backs, the Michigan keys to victory will lie with one of their receivers and moving the chains.

The Michigan matchup to exploit

Michigan can run the ball very effectively. However, other teams know this and will do everything to stop Haynes. Underwood is not the most effective passer, but he must figure it out, especially if the Trojans contain the run. That means connecting with his top slot receiver, Morgan, and picking on cornerback DJ Harvey.

Harvey is a transfer from San Jose State who is the third cornerback on the depth chart. So far, he has played inconsistent football. Harvey started in Week 1 for the Trojans, but has seen his playing time lessen with every game. Unfortunately, he has not taken advantage of his limited chances. Harvey committed a pass-interference penalty in Week 5 that extended a drive. If the Wolverines use a four-receiver set, it could position Morgan in the slot, forcing USC to use him to cover.

Underwood can take advantage of this mismatch with slants and quick outs. Additionally, he can use the pre-snap motion to give Morgan a chance to capitalize on soft zones. Crossers and rub routes can also prove effective at forcing the USC secondary to try to navigate the traffic. Also, it could confuse the ranks and possibly get the backup corners, like Harvey, caught in pick plays.

Michigan will obviously try to run the football more to start the game. But they will need Underwood to connect with Morgan to exploit a mismatch fully. If the Wolverines can pull this off, they can leave California with the victory.