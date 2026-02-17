Two months after hiring Kyle Whittingham as head football coach, Michigan is moving on from general manager Sean Magee. The former Sherrone Moore hire ends his second tenure with the program after two years.

Magee, a former offensive lineman at Navy, returned to Michigan after a two-year stint with the Chicago Bears when the Wolverines promoted Moore to head coach in 2024. Despite his successful tenure, Whittingham opted not to retain him, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.

Magee initially joined Michigan in 2017 under Jim Harbaugh as Associate Athletic Director for Football. He held that position until the 2022 season, when he joined the Bears. Moore convinced him to return as general manager two years later.

Magee established himself as one of the best young general managers in college football during his brief stint in Ann Arbor. He improved the program across the board, but he is best known for his instrumental role in convincing quarterback Bryce Underwood to flip his commitment from LSU to Michigan last offseason.

Magee is widely viewed as one of the best general managers in college football, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. Expect him to quickly land another prominent role with a different program.

It was not reported at the time of Magee's departure who might be under consideration for Michigan's next general manager. Former Utah GM Robert Blechen, who worked with Whittingham at Utah for years, is a strong candidate for the job. Blechen was not retained by new head coach Morgan Scalley, and Whittingham has already brought multiple former Utes staff members to Ann Arbor.