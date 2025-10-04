After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Minnesota’s top offensive weapon, it appears the Gophers will finally get a major boost in the backfield.

Star running back Darius Taylor, who has missed multiple games due to a lingering hamstring injury, looks poised to return to action. The Detroit native last played early in the season before re-aggravating his right leg injury during a 17-yard run against Northwestern State on September 6.

It was just the latest setback in a series of hamstring issues that have hampered Taylor since his freshman year.

Taylor’s injury history has forced Minnesota to lean on less experienced runners. Head coach P.J. Fleck previously called Taylor’s diagnosis “positive,” but the Gophers still opted for caution, holding him out against both California and Rutgers to ensure full recovery.

In his absence, redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi and transfer Cam Davis carried the load, combining for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, though the offense clearly lacked Taylor’s explosive playmaking.

Now, that could change. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Minnesota star running back Darius Taylor is expected to be available vs. Ohio State tonight.

Taylor had missed the previous two games, but multiple sources confirmed his return barring a last-minute setback. His availability couldn’t come at a better time, as Minnesota prepares for one of its toughest matchups of the year.

When healthy, Taylor has proven to be one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic rushers. In 2024, he totaled 986 yards and 12 touchdowns despite missing time, showcasing elite burst and vision.

His presence helps Minnesota control tempo and balance its offense, especially with quarterback play still inconsistent this season.

Facing the Buckeyes, the Gophers will need every ounce of Taylor’s explosiveness to keep pace with Ohio State’s high-powered offense.

For a Minnesota team that has battled attrition and inconsistency, the return of its star running back could be exactly what it needs to spark a midseason turnaround.