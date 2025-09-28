The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies accomplished a feat they last had when Myles Garrett was around the program after beating the Auburn Tigers 19-10 on Saturday evening.

Texas A&M has been off to a hot start in the 2025 season. Before Auburn, they were coming off victories over the UTSA Roadrunners, Utah State Aggies, and a ranked Notre Dame side.

Beating the Tigers allowed the ranked Aggies squad to improve to a 4-0 record. This marked their best start since Garrett's final season with the program in 2016, per reporter Brent Zwerneman.

“With win over Auburn, Texas A&M is 4-0 for the first time in nine years, or Myles Garrett’s final season of 2016,” Zwerneman said.

How Texas A&M played against Auburn

Texas A&M continues it hot start as one of the best performing squads after four games into the season. Beating the Auburn Tigers proves their talent as an elite side for opponents to deal with.

The Aggies did a great job limiting the Tigers' attack, holding them to a field goal at halftime. Even though Auburn reached the end zone in the fourth quarter, they didn't make enough plays down the stretch to take the momentum away from Texas A&M.

Quarterback Marcel Reed had a quiet night as he didn't obtain any touchdown passes. He ended the night with 15 completions out of 22 attempts for 207 yards and an interception.

The run game took a more prominent role in seeing the hosts earn the win. Le'Veon Moss was the shining star in that area with 21 carries for 139 yards and the lone touchdown for Texas A&M.

Only two receivers had four or more receptions throughout the night. KC Concepcion led the way with seven catches for 113 yards, while Mario Craver came next with four receptions for 34 yards.

The No. 9 Aggies will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.