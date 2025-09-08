This past Saturday, Mississippi State pulled off an upset win over Arizona State. The victory was so monumental and propelled raucousness in the form of fans stealing a goalpost.

Unfortunately, Mississippi State ended up losing two of its players (Will Whiston and Blake Steen) for the rest of the season due to injury, per Robbie Faulk of On3Sports.com.

Head coach Jeff Lebby confirmed that both were out for the year. DL Whiston exited the game against Arizona State after he was seen limping after making a fourth-down tackle.

As for Steen, he didn't play last Saturday due to his left arm being in a sling.

DL Whiston is a transfer from Coastal Carolina playing in his fifth and final year of eligibility. He had played in junior college before heading to Carolina.

In the two games he played, Whiston finished with eight total tackles, five tackles for a loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Meanwhile, OL Steen is a transfer from Virginia to Mississippi State. He played a total of 17 games while at Virginia.

Article Continues Below

This Saturday, Mississippi State will take on Alcorn State at home. Although the expectations are for the Bulldogs not to do too much this year, their win over Arizona State is nevertheless a huge statement.

What lies ahead for Mississippi State?

After Alcorn State, the Bulldogs will take on Northern Illinois at home on Sept. 20. Afterwards, their schedule will start to become more difficult.

Their next two games will be against No.15 Tennessee (Sept. 27) and No. 16 Texas A&M (Oct. 4).

Then, Mississippi State will take on Florida (Oct. 18) and No. 7 Texas (Oct. 25). From there, they will play three more ranked opponents to conclude the season.

On Nov. 8, they will have their work cut out for them against No.7 Georgia. Then on Nov. 15 they play No.25 Missouri and No. 17 Ole Miss on Nov. 28.