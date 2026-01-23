The Mississippi State Bulldogs added another quarterback to their roster Thursday, signing transfer portal veteran Jaden Rashada, a former Georgia, Arizona State, and Sacramento State signal-caller. The addition brings Mississippi State's total transfer haul to at least 24 players this cycle, continuing the overhaul of a quarterback room that will feature four scholarship passers entering the 2026 season.

Rashada arrives in Starkville with two years of eligibility remaining. His career has included stops across several programs and conferences, with limited production influenced by injuries, transfers, and early NIL-era controversy. The 22-year-old appeared in six games for Sacramento State during the 2025 season, completing 17 of 42 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was initially named the Hornets' starting quarterback out of fall camp but later moved into a reserve role after leaving a game against Nevada and dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Before Sacramento State, Rashada spent the 2024 season at Georgia but did not appear in a game. Prior to that, he played his freshman season at Arizona State in 2023. During his only year with the Sun Devils, he played three games, completing 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury. That injury opened the door for Sam Leavitt, who later led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff the following season.

Article Continues Below

Rashada's recruitment out of Pittsburg High School in California was one of the most publicized of the 2023 cycle. He was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 73 nationally by the Rivals Industry Ranking. As a high school senior, he threw for 3,055 yards and 32 touchdowns and was among the first high school players to sign a formal endorsement deal. He initially committed to Miami, later signed with Florida, and was released from his National Letter of Intent following a high-profile NIL dispute involving a reported $13.85 million agreement. Rashada later filed a lawsuit against former Florida head coach Billy Napier, a booster and a staffer, a case that has not yet gone to court.

At Mississippi State, Rashada joins a quarterback room led by Kamario Taylor. Taylor appeared in 11 games as a true freshman this past season, making two starts, including the Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to Wake Forest. He threw for 629 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 458 yards and eight scores. Taylor suffered a sprained ankle late in the season and underwent a procedure, but is expected to return for spring practice.

The Bulldogs finished 5–8 in Jeff Lebby's second season as head coach and continue to address depth through the portal. Along with Rashada, Mississippi State has added former Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann and signed high school quarterback Brodie McWhorter.