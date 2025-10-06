A week ago ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum expressed intentions to leave his job and run for the U.S. Senate in the state of Alabama. Now, it appears as though he has lost his position as a result of his political desires, per Nick Kosko of On3Sports.com.

According to Clay Travis of Outkick, ESPN and it's parent company Disney let go Finebaum as a result of his recent interview with Travis about his political plans.

“Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed (Paul Finebaum) from appearing on EPSN since his OutKick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama,” Travis wrote on Twitter/X. “ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus. Finebaum is not an announced candidate for Alabama senate yet. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has discussed running for president as a Democrat and the network has taken no action in this matter. OutKick has requested comment from ESPN (and) Disney and a story will be forthcoming on site.

In a subsequent post, Travis evoked the recent suspension and return of Jimmy Kimmel to his late-night show. Essentially, posing the question if those who supported Kimmel's return will do the same for Finebaum.

“The decision to pull (Finebaum) from ESPN also follows the recent (Jimmy Kimmel) controversy on Disney owned ABC,” Travis posted. “Kimmel was returned to air after a four day suspension. The left wing rallied around Kimmel’s free speech rights in that case. Will they rally for Finebaum as well?”

ESPN's response to Travis's claims

However, Bill Hofheimer, VP of ESPN’s Public Relations Department, flatly denied Travis' post and offered his response on social media.

“This is not true at all,” he wrote. “The below is TOTALLY FALSE.” Later, Travis provided a response of his own.

“LOL. This decision is above your pay grade, Bill. Why wasn’t Finebaum on Sunday AM SportsCenter yesterday,” Travis wrote. “Or First Take this morning? For the first time in over a decade? Reacting to one of the biggest college football weekends of the year? I stand by my sources.”

It turns out, Finebaum wasn't appeared on his regular scheduled slot on Sunday's SportsCenter recapping college football. However, he did appear on ESPN's college football YouTube channel.

Finebaum isn't the only Alabama sports figure fliring with the idea of running for office. After his retirement, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said he was considering a run for the Senate.