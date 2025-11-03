The Arizona Cardinals are in a desperate situation heading into Monday Night Football. Arizona is 2-5 coming off their bye week and looking to end their five-game losing streak. The Cardinals will need their offense to get back on track to make that happen. And that should include getting Marvin Harrison Jr. the ball more often.

Marvin Harrison Sr. did not have any kind words about Arizona's offense in a recent interview.

“It's very hard for me to watch the Cardinals' offense,” Harrison Sr. told ESPN. “And you can quote me on that.”

The legendary wide receiver for the Colts has not enjoyed what he's seen so from the Cardinals” offense during his son's tenure in the desert.

“The style of offense that I am accustomed to, that I'm used to watching as a professional eye, as a wide receiver … I just can't relate to watching that [current] offense, that style of offense,” Harrison Sr. added. “Basically, I can't relate to what goes on there. I think that's just peacefully put, without pointing fingers or anything. It's just me. I'm giving you the professional eye. I can't relate to it. It don't add up to me. I can't deal with it.”

Harrison Jr. has 86 receptions for 1,281 yards and 10 touchdown during his 24-game career in Arizona.

He has not lived up to the expectations when he was drafted fourth overall back in 2024.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s response to his father's comments on Cardinals offense

Harrison Jr. responded to his father's comments during the same ESPN article.

“I think our situations are different,” Harrison Jr. said. “I think the era of football is different, the system I think … to be honest with you guys, it's just like he played with Peyton Manning, obviously a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Having an all-time great at quarterback is one huge difference between father and son. But Harrison Jr. also explained that his father can voice concerns both as a parent and former NFL player.

“It's hard for him to watch. I think it's a combination of what he's used to,” Harrison Jr. added. “Obviously, if you're a parent who's never played football and you see your kid playing, this is all you know, but he's been in the locker room, been on an NFL team, been in the best offense with one of the best quarterbacks of all time. So, he kind of sees it all from a different perspective. I think that's what kind of makes it hard to watch for him.”

Perhaps the Cardinals and Marvin Harrison Jr. can silence their critics by getting a big win in Week 9.

Cardinals at Cowboys kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.