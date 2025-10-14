The Nebraska Cornhuskers are thriving under Matt Rhule, but their success has also fueled speculation about his future. After a 34-31 win over Maryland lifted Nebraska to 5-1 and back into the AP Top 25, rumors quickly resurfaced linking Rhule, a Penn State alumnus, to the newly vacant Nittany Lions job. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, however, isn’t having it.

With Rhule’s name circulating as one of the early candidates to replace James Franklin, who was fired after a 3-3 start, Raiola spoke out in defense of his coach. “He ain’t going nowhere,” the freshman quarterback told On3’s Pete Nakos.

“It doesn’t faze him at all. It’s just some people stirring things up. He’s as locked in as ever on this football game. I just had to make sure everybody knew that that’s our head ball coach, and he’s staying right here.”

Raiola’s statement came after Rhule himself addressed the Penn State rumors, saying he loves his current role at Nebraska and is focused on building something long-term in Lincoln.

“I’m not going to talk a lot about job openings when they come,” Rhule said. “I absolutely love it here. I want to continue to take the steps needed to turn this place into a beast.”

Still, the rumors make sense. Rhule has deep ties to Penn State, where he walked on as a linebacker under Joe Paterno from 1994 to 1997 before briefly joining the staff as a volunteer assistant.

Article Continues Below

He also maintains a strong relationship with current Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft, who hired him at Temple in 2012. But despite those connections, Rhule has never held a major coaching role at his alma mater.

Since taking over at Nebraska in 2023, Rhule has transformed the Cornhuskers from perennial underachievers into one of the Big Ten’s most improved programs. His 12-13 overall record through two seasons doesn’t tell the full story of the rebuild.

This year, Nebraska is averaging 450 yards of offense per game, ranking No. 27 nationally, a dramatic jump from past seasons.

Rhule’s development of Dylan Raiola, one of the nation’s most promising young quarterbacks, has only strengthened his reputation as a program builder. The freshman’s chemistry with his coach has become a defining factor in Nebraska’s resurgence, and Raiola made it clear he believes that bond will keep Rhule in Lincoln.

Penn State might come calling, but for now, Rhule’s focus, and his team’s, remains firmly on Nebraska’s rise back to national relevance.