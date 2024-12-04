With the college football regular season coming to an end, that means a number of programs are searching for a new head coach. Two of the biggest openings are West Virginia, North Carolina, and UCF. The latter was a big surprise as Gus Malzahn shockingly left UCF to take a job as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. With a flurry of openings across the country, a lot of names have circulated, including Jimbo Fisher tied to the West Virginia opening. One such name that has now popped up is former Nebraska and UCF coach Scott Frost.

Yes, Scott Frost's name has popped up as a candidate for two jobs: UCF and Florid International.

For starters, Frost's name was tied to the UCF opening, with Mark Pszonak of Mike Farrell Sports putting it out there on Wednesday. A USF source said it has been discussed as well.

“I know for fact the AD has reached out and had conversations with him. And he’ll come cheap, which UCF needs,” the source said.

On top of that, Frost was mentioned as a candidate for the Florida International job, per Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

‘Los Angeles senior football analyst Scott Frost struggled as the head coach at Nebraska (16-31) but flourished at UCF prior to that. Frost, 49, led the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017, including a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.'

Frost spent two years as the head coach at UCF< compiling a 19-7 record including a 13-0 mark in 2017 as they won the Peach Bowl. Then, he took the job at Nebraska and had a 16-31 record in Lincoln.

Frost's time in Nebraska was not good. The Cornhuskers failed to hit .500 in any of the four full seasons he was there, and Frost was fired after three games in 2022.

However, Frost has had success before as a head coach, and returning to UCF could help the program after Malzahn's stunning exit and a poor 4-8 record in 2024.

Currently, Frost is an analyst with the Los Angeles Rams, but a return to college could very well be in the works for Frost, whether it be UCF, FIU, or somewhere else.