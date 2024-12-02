ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The West Virginia football team lost to Texas Tech in Week 14, 52-15, in an ugly ending to the year. The Mountaineers finished at 6-6 despite being one of the contenders for the Big 12 at the start of the season. After the loss, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was fired, and the coaching search began to ramp up in Morgantown.

Brown had been in West Virginia since 2019 after spending four years at Troy. In Brown's time in Morgantown, he finished with a 37-35 record and just three bowl game trips during that time. That tenure includes three seasons of sub-.500 records, not to the liking of the West Virginia fans and boosters.

A flurry of candidates has been discussed as the next head coach for West Virginia, although the latest odds have ex-Texas A&M and Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher as the leading candidate, per Chris Gordy.

‘Some interesting odds at BetOnline, here are the current odds-on favorites: West Virginia head coach – Jimbo Fisher 3/1'

Fisher being this high is an interesting turn of events, especially after his ugly ending as the head coach at Texas A&M. Fisher spent six seasons at College Station and compiled a 45-25 record with a 27-21 record in the SEC, but he won just 11 games in his final two years before being fired in 2023 despite a massive $76 million buyout.

Fisher won 83 games during his time at Florida State, which includes an undefeated record in 2013 while leading them to the BCS national title game. Fisher went 5-6 in his final year with Florida State before going to Texas A&M.

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is another name that is being discussed for West Virginia, and he is set to interview with the school following Brown's firing. Nonetheless, Fisher being the odds leader is something to keep an eye on in this coaching search.