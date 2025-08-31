The New Mexico Lobos pulled off a marvelous trick play during their season opener against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday evening.

It happened in the final minutes of the second quarter. New Mexico was scoreless as they needed points on the board to keep up with Michigan, who led 17-0 at the time.

Cue in this clever trick play, via football coach Mark Patritto. The Lobos faked a QB sneak play, snapping the ball through quarterback Jack Layne's legs as D.J. McKinney received it. With the ball in his hands, he found Dorian Thomas in the end zone, firing the nine-yard pass to him as New Mexico scored its first touchdown of the night.

New Mexico Fake QB sneak pop pass (Snapped through the QB's legs!) You bet the roll was planned too! Creative and great execution 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YBEplKvBId — Coach Mark Patritto (@MarkieP_) August 31, 2025

How New Mexico played against Michigan

It was an excellent play for the New Mexico Lobos to pull off. However, it wasn't enough as they lost 34-17 to the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan boasted more talent than New Mexico, still two years off of winning the national championship. They wanted to begin this season on a solid note as they enter their second year with Sherrone Moore as their head coach.

Jack Layne struggled against the Wolverines' defense, throwing three interceptions. Despite this, he finished the night with 31 completions out of 47 attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown.

The run game was unable to make any dents against Michigan, getting just 50 yards after 28 rushes. There were a few bright spots in the receiving corps. Dorian Thomas was New Mexico's best receiver throughout the game, recording 10 catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Keagan Johnson came next with seven receptions and 38 yards, while Damon Bankston provided four catches for 21 yards.

The Lobos will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.