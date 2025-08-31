The New Mexico Lobos pulled off a marvelous trick play during their season opener against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday evening.

It happened in the final minutes of the second quarter. New Mexico was scoreless as they needed points on the board to keep up with Michigan, who led 17-0 at the time.

Cue in this clever trick play, via football coach Mark Patritto. The Lobos faked a QB sneak play, snapping the ball through quarterback Jack Layne's legs as D.J. McKinney received it. With the ball in his hands, he found Dorian Thomas in the end zone, firing the nine-yard pass to him as New Mexico scored its first touchdown of the night.

How New Mexico played against Michigan

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) makes a catch against New Mexico safety Austin Brawley (21) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was an excellent play for the New Mexico Lobos to pull off. However, it wasn't enough as they lost 34-17 to the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan boasted more talent than New Mexico, still two years off of winning the national championship. They wanted to begin this season on a solid note as they enter their second year with Sherrone Moore as their head coach.

Jack Layne struggled against the Wolverines' defense, throwing three interceptions. Despite this, he finished the night with 31 completions out of 47 attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown.

The run game was unable to make any dents against Michigan, getting just 50 yards after 28 rushes. There were a few bright spots in the receiving corps. Dorian Thomas was New Mexico's best receiver throughout the game, recording 10 catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Keagan Johnson came next with seven receptions and 38 yards, while Damon Bankston provided four catches for 21 yards.

The Lobos will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

More NCAA Football News
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
LSU football coach Brian Kelly somehow gets trucked by sideline refereeAbdullah Imran ·
Mercer Bears linebacker Isaac Dowling (3) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer ends silence on Ryan Williams injuryAllan Binoy ·
Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Travis Bates (39) celebrates a sack during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Kansas State Wildcats escape near-upset vs. FCS team with late-TDRichard Pereira ·
Arkansas State Red Wolves running back Zak Wallace (21) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan football appealing Jaishawn Barham’s targeting callScotty White ·
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks on the field after the game against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson fans up in arms after shocking loss to LSULorenzo J Reyna ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer issues Ty Simpson demand after FSU lossAllan Binoy ·