Colorado football will soon witness where Travis Hunter lands on April 24. Many believe the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will go between No. 1 or 10 in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, one NFL insider fired off a “warning” involving the Colorado star Monday.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released new free agency/draft intel in his newest column. Breer is admittedly excited to watch Hunter on Sundays. So much so, that he sent a fiery warning shot to teams.

“I feel O.K. saying that if you take anyone other than Abdul Carter or a quarterback over Hunter, you’re probably making a big mistake,” Breer wrote.

That means only Penn State's cat-quick pass rusher Carter, Hunter's heralded QB teammate Shedeur Sanders, or Heisman finalist Cam Ward are the only talents who can go ahead of Hunter. But names like Ashton Jeanty, Mason Graham, or Will Campbell could become a “mistake” if taken ahead of Hunter.

Hunter rose as the second overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in ESPN Field Yates' mock draft on March 11. The New York Giants also got urged to take Hunter at No. 3 back on March 7. Now many are wondering if Hunter can stay within the first five picks.

Is Colorado's Travis Hunter still top 5 worthy ahead of NFL Draft?

The two-way wide receiver/cornerback star Hunter left many football fans believing he's a lock for the top overall pick in the draft. However, Carter has established momentum as a potential No. 1 pick off his own uncanny athleticism as a front seven defender.

Meanwhile, Sanders and Ward are two more strong possibilities to land in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans. The AFC South team has four legitimate options to chose from to start the draft.

Hunter, though, could watch a draft fall. How far could he drop? One mock draft delivered the bold prediction of LSU's offensive tackle star Campbell going ahead of Hunter. The New England Patriots at No. 4 take the towering Campbell, as called by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.

“They have offensive line issues and Campbell can play guard or tackle. That matters to the Patriots. He may never be an All-Pro, but he will be a good, long-term starter. They could also look for receiver help here, but the value is on the line,” Prisco writes.

Hunter follows behind Campbell at fifth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'd come in to bolster the CB room but also give Trevor Lawrence a new weapon. Taking Campbell over Hunter is still a risky move, considering Campbell's underwhelming NFL Combine results.

The “warning” remains for teams who pass on Hunter. Breer believes a “big mistake” looms for which team skips Hunter.