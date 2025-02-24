As a name frequently mentioned among the top prospects of the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Shedeur Sanders announced he wouldn't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, deferring to throw at Colorado's Pro Day later in the offseason. However, this decision by Sanders' camp has ESPN's Matt Miller a bit dumbfounded.

“It's not a huge surprise that Shedeur Sanders has opted to not throw at the combine because we just saw him — one month ago — show up to the [East–West Shrine Bowl] and not participate there as well after saying he would be,” Miller said. “This is kind of the method that they're going with this offseason for Shedeur Sanders. And — as you mentioned — it has become par for the course for top quarterbacks to not throw at the combine. However, the point that I would make is Shedeur Sanders is not the top quarterback in this year's draft. That's Miami's Cam Ward.

“The fact is, this quarterback group is very unsettled. We don't have a No. 1 quarterback like we did last year with Caleb Williams. Even — maybe the year before — with Bryce Young, where he felt like the No. 1 guy throughout the entire process. This is a wide-open race for the No. 1 quarterback spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this is a second opportunity now — with the East-West Shrine game — where Shedeur Sanders has said, ‘I'm good. I'm going to wait until the next event.' So, all pressure now is on that Colorado Pro Day.

“Personally, I'm not a fan of this. I think you take every opportunity given to you to prove that you're the guy. We heard the soundbite of him saying, ‘I'm going to be the guy.' Go show that you are. CJ Stroud threw at the combine, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen. We saw three guys who were first-round picks last year throw at the combine, and it improved their stock. So, if Shedeur Sanders camp would've asked me a week ago, I would've said this is an opportunity to prove he's better than Cam Ward, to prove he's better than Jaxon Dart, to prove he's better than whoever the hot quarterback of the moment is. Maybe it's Tyler Shough, maybe it's Quinn Ewers from Texas.

“But, this was an opportunity that I think Shedeur and his camp are really missing out on, where he could show that he is that No. 1 quarterback in this class.”

Now, although Miller believed Shedeur could prove he's the No. 1 quarterback in this draft had he agreed to throw at the combine, this feels like damage control from Sanders' camp.

Usually, top prospects in the upcoming draft don't test at the NFL Scouting Combine since they have nothing to gain, only draft stock to lose.

However, Shedeur isn't that level of prospect, even if he thinks he is. He could use the reps at the combine, and he should take them.

Sanders is a highly intelligent quarterback with a strong ability in the short-to-intermediate passing game.

His intellect and short-to-intermediate accuracy led him to complete 74% of his passes in 2024.

However, his deep-ball accuracy and power aren't his strongest traits, though they can be a selling point for quarterbacks at the combine.

Although the NFL Scouting Combine got canceled in 2021, Zach Wilson's infamous cross-body heave at his Pro Day likely helped the BYU quarterback to get drafted No. 2.

For Shedeur, the hype on him seems to be dying down a bit, while Cam Ward is seen as likely to be the No. 1 pick.

All-in-all, Sanders seems to be going through this pre-draft process very methodically.

This could all be a ploy from his father and head coach at Colorado — Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — who's been vocal about wanting Shedeur to play in the right environment.

Could Shedeur's lack of participation in the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine be due to which teams have shown the most interest in drafting him?

Well, that likely won't come out until years down the line.

But, there's a strong belief that Sanders isn't even a first-round prospect.

So, maybe Shedeur Sanders' lack of participation at the NFL Scouting Combine is to keep his flaws hidden from the public eye as much as possible.