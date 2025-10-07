If fans want a behind-the-scenes look at Bill Belichick's first season as North Carolina's head football coach, they will have to find another way. The previously announced Hulu docu-series will no longer be in production.

Belichick and North Carolina announced in August that Hulu would be filming a season-long documentary about his first season in Chapel Hill. But after a 2-3 start to the season, those plans have since been scrapped, according to On3 Sports.

That makes two planned docu-series about the school that have since been canceled. ‘Hard Knocks' initially intended to feature North Carolina in its first-ever college football season, but changed course and decided to go with the Buffalo Bills.

The report did not state the reason for the cancellation. Perhaps Belichick, who has never been fond of the media before, is less inclined to allow cameras to follow him during a rough start to his latest venture, but nothing has been confirmed.

Previous reports suggested that Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, influenced ‘Hard Knocks' away from North Carolina. Belichick denied those rumors, instead offering that a college football offseason simply did not align with what the show desires.

Hudson was a popular topic of conversation among fans during the offseason, but she has since faded out of the football spotlight.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina's early-season struggles

Article Continues Below

While nobody expected a seamless transition, Belichick has gotten off to the worst possible start to his college football coaching career with North Carolina.

The Tar Heels' 2-3 record is much worse than it looks, as they have yet to beat a Power Four opponent. In three games against TCU, UCF and Clemson, they averaged just 11 points per game. Veteran quarterbacks Gio Lopez and Max Johnson have had equal opportunities through five games, with neither proving more effective than the other.

North Carolina essentially fired Mack Brown after his 6-7 season in 2024, and it is on track for a worse year in 2025. The Tar Heels have another bye week to sort themselves out, but then conclude the season with four of their final seven games on the road.

North Carolina signed Belichick to a five-year, $50 million deal, locking him in for at least a few more seasons. At this rate, they can only hope that the six-time Super Bowl champion gives himself something to build on over the second half of the season and brings the program back to ACC title contention in 2026.