After an embarrassing 48-14 loss to TCU in new head coach Bill Belichick's first game in charge, the North Carolina football program notched a 20-3 win over Charlotte to win their first matchup under the legendary head coach. Week three should bring another win, as Richmond will visit Kenan Stadium. Ahead of their game on Saturday, Belichick received some news on three of his pending patents. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben on X (formerly Twitter), all three requests were denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, aka the USPTO.

The USPTO has denied Bill Belichick’s trademark filings for: 1. DO YOUR JOB (BILL'S VERSION)

2. NO DAYS OFF (BILL'S VERSION)

3. IGNORE THE NOISE (BILL'S VERSION) The reason for the refusals? The Patriots own the trademarks (sans the "Bill's Version").#PatriotsNation pic.twitter.com/VmuU3PEcOc — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 9, 2025

Based on how similar the Patriots' patents are for the same phrase, it makes sense that Belichick's bids were not accepted. The ideas are very similar, after all. Furthermore, Belichick's focus is undoubtedly on winning their Week 3 matchup. The North Carolina football program will host Richmond on Saturday as it looks to get to 2-1 on the season. Can Belichick get the Tar Heels back on track before an important Week 4 non-conference game at UCF?

North Carolina looks to pick up 2nd win of the Bill Belichick era Saturday

While a win against Richmond on Saturday should be expected, the Week 4 matchup in Orlando could be a tougher task. After losing to fellow Big 12 member TCU, the Golden Knights will provide a different sort of test for the North Carolina football program. Belichick and his staff would be eager to secure a win over a foe like UCF. If the Tar Heels do improve to 3-1 in Orlando, then the following week's ACC opener hosting Clemson would be even more intriguing.

The rest of the season will alternate home and away matchups, as the campaign will end with matchups against in-state rivals. Hosting Duke will be followed by a regular-season-ending trip to NC State. If the North Carolina football team ends up with a winning record entering those matchups, could a shot at the College Football Playoff materialize? That is one outcome that Belichick and the North Carolina football program would love to see happen.