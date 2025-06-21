In promotion for Bill Belichick's book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, the University of North Carolina coach went viral for his interview with CBS due to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Now, it's been revealed why the former cheerleader was in attendance during the interview.

The video went viral because Hudson shut down a question from the reporter who asked how she and Belichick met. The couple has previously shared that they met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021 and began dating in 2023.

According to emails obtained by a North Carolina local news outlet, WRAL News, via UNC, Belichick shared what Hudson's role was in the interview and the book.

“Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there. I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the 4 special pages in the book,” Belichick's email read.

Despite being romantically involved as well, Belichick clarified that is not the sole definition of their partnership.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” he added.

“This is not a secret,” he wrote in an email. “Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (E.G. CBS 60 Minutes) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.”

He also shared that Hudson was there to make sure the main topic of the conversation — the promotion of his book — was not lost. However, the tension in the interview was a result of the reporter not staying on topic according to Belichick.

“For approximately 35 uninterrupted minutes, (the interviewer) Tony [Dokoupil] asked questions about the book,” Belichick wrote. “Then, the questions shifted to other subjects that were not related to the Art of Winning, which we had outlined as off-limits with my book publicist.”

Bill Belichick Shares Statement On CBS Sunday Morning Interview

Shortly after the interview aired, Belichick wrote an official statement addressing the incident.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football.' Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Bill Belichick said in his statement at the time.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick added. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

Belichick claimed that the editing of the interview casted a “false narrative” of the situation.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick said. “Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true.”

Hudson has never spoken out about the CBS interview but the broadcast channel denied Belichick's allegations.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed,” a CBS spokesperson shared.