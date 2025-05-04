Since he accepted the job as North Carolina's next football coach, all anyone wants to talk about on Bill Belichick is his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. As the legendary coach struggles with his increasingly negative public perception, Belichick has reportedly enlisted the help of a former Chicago Bears PR specialist.

As he increases his media presence ahead of his book release on May 6, Belichick has been talking to former Bears vice president of communications Brandon Faber, according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio. According to Florio, Belichick is aware of how the media views him ahead of his potential book tour.

Belichick wrote a book titled “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football” after parting ways with the New England Patriots in 2024. He is also back in the spotlight with his coaching return set to make waves in the fall.

While Belichick's relationship with Hudson has been in the media for months, it resurfaced due to an interview the coach conducted with CBS. Hudson was not officially part of the interview, but kept a close eye on the discussion and intervened on multiple occasions. A clip of the model preventing Belichick from answering a question on how the two met went viral on social media.

The common conclusion is that the two met on a plane in 2021. Why Hudson is against that story being told in her presence remains unknown.

Bill Belichick prepares for 2025 North Carolina football season

His relationship might make the headlines, but Belichick's attention remains set on the immediate future of the North Carolina football program. In his first college football offseason, the 73-year-old has already been active in the transfer portal and recruiting fields.

As her boyfriend prepares to return to work, Hudson has innately supported the next step in his career. Hudson appears to also have a role with the team, serving as a consultant of sorts for Belichick.

North Carolina has not outwardly spoken against the relationship, but does not seem too excited about its development. Hudson reportedly was one of the main reasons ‘Hard Knocks' pulled the plug on its intention to feature the Tar Heels in the 2025 offseason.