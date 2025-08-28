Grayson High School quarterback and North Carolina recruit, Travis Burgess, will miss the rest of the season because of an injury. Burgess went on social media to share the news.

“I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, calls, and messages— it truly means the world to me. A special thanks to my family, my coaches, my teammates, the Grayson community, and the University of North Carolina coaches, players, and fans for their encouragement and support,” Burgess wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Playing under the Friday night lights at Grayson these past two years has been the experience of a lifetime,” Burgess continued. “Unfortunately, due to the injury I suffered last Friday, I won’t be able to finish out the season with my brothers on the field. It has been a blessing to represent Grayson, play in front of such amazing fans, and be coached by some of the best.

“#4theG This is just the start of my journey. I look forward to recovery, and I’m excited for the next chapter at UNC. Thank you again for all the love and support!”

Through two games of the season, Burgess had completed 16 of his 31 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He led Grayson to the GHSA Class 6A crown last fall, and he threw for 2,255 yards and 23 touchdowns. Burgess is ranked as the 14th quarterback in the country.

It will be interesting to see what Bill Belichick will do now as far as looking for another quarterback on the recruitment market. Belichick had Zaid Lott as a recruit for the 2026 class, but he flipped to Syracuse, which left Burgess as the only quarterback in the class.

As of now, North Carolina has true freshman Bryce Baker, Au'Tori Newkirk, and Gary Merrill among the quarterbacks in the room, but Belichick may have to do some more recruiting if he wants a bright future at the position.