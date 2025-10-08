It's safe to say that Bill Belichick's start with North Carolina could not have started any worse. When North Carolina hired the legendary former NFL coach, they knew that the expectations would be through the roof.

The Tar Heels are 2-3 on the season and are coming off a loss to Clemson, 38-10. TCU dominated them in Week 1, and UCF even defeated UNC by 25 points.

Belichick recently had one of his assistants suspended due to an NCAA violation.

Things have not gone right for Belichick and the Tar Heels, and according to rumors, UNC might not even let Belichick finish the season as the head coach. Things have been so bad that Hulu decided to end its documentary on Belichick's first season.

Andrew Jones of 247 Sports believes that there have been “preliminary discussions” regarding UNC potentially letting go of Belichick as soon as this week. UNC faces Cal Berkeley this Friday, and Jones says that it's not “a lock” that he coaches.

Mike Florio helps break it down in a recent update.

“Jones reports, citing an unnamed source, that ‘there are many other violations that have occurred, many on the recruiting front.' And Jones adds this at the end, as his ‘opinion' on the matter: ‘I don’t think it’s a lock that Belichick coaches the Cal game.'”

This would be a wild turn of events for the college football landscape. Belichick has been in the news every single week since his hiring, and a lot of the news hasn't all been good. Whether it involves the New England Patriots, his young girlfriend Jordon Hudson, or even the poor play from his team … UNC football is a disaster right now.

With how the transfer portal and NIL run the show now, North Carolina football could be in serious trouble if they continue to lose.