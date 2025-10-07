Wednesday was an eventful day for North Carolina football. First, a Hulu documentary about Bill Belichick's first season as head coach was yanked. Then, one of his assistants was penalized for allegedly violating NCAA rules, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

According to the report, UNC cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins is caught up in an investigation into allegations of extra benefits. Allegedly, Hawkins provided one of the player's family members with sideline passes to a game.

Before joining UNC, Hawkins served as a secondary coach and recruiter for the University of Washington. Ironically, he worked with Belichick's son and UNC defensive coordinator Steve in 2024.

Currently, UNC has a record of 2-3 and 0-1 in the ACC. Last Saturday, the Tar Heels suffered their first conference loss to Clemson 38-10. The weekend prior, they were destroyed by UCF by a score of 34-9.

This week, UNC is on a bye. Afterward, they will make their return to take on the University of California on the road on Oct. 17.

North Carolina is plagued by off the field problems?

There is no such thing as underestimation. Indeed, that pertains to Bill Belichick's tenure of only one year with North Carolina. At every turn, something always seems to happen, and much of it is not too good.

For instance, the ever-increasing fascination with Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, is met with either mockery or skepticism. Against UCF, cameras caught Hudson on the sidelines, sparking criticisms that her presence wasn't appropriate.

Then, there is the still bad blood between Belichick and his former team, the Patriots. It is so toxic that Belichick reportedly told UNC's social media team not to mention anything related to former players who have joined the Patriots.

With that said, this latest issue is likely not the last about to face UNC in the near future.