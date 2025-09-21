North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick found his way into UCF's bad side before Saturday. He later sent a message to Scott Frost after taking the 34-9 loss to the Knights.

Belichick referred to the Knights as “Central,” which sparked a reaction from Scott Frost. Frost called out the disrespect and wanted his team to be referred to as UCF.

The 73-year-old spoke out about the “disrespect” and taking the 25-point beatdown after the game.

“First of all, it’s a good job by UCF today, Scott (Frost) and the team played well, certainly better than we did,” Belichick began. “So we had just too many problems out there to be consistent.”

Where North Carolina, Bill Belichick stumbled worse vs. UCF

What areas showcased the most flaws for Belichick's Tar Heels?

“Turn the ball over, penalty just the end of the half, missed tackles, so a lot of things we need to do a better job of,” Belichick said. “They were just better than us.”

His offense struggled the most — settling for only 217 total yards. The unit looked nothing like the efficient one against Charlotte and Richmond.

“We’ve scored points the last two weeks. We had trouble doing it today,” Belichick said. “Look, football is a sport with 11 guys out there. I’m not talking about one guy. It’s the 11 guys who have to operate efficiently, and times we’ve done that, and times we haven’t. Today wasn’t one of our better ones.”

Belichick then lost starting quarterback Gio Lopez during the second half. Max Johnson ultimately took over and went 11-of-19 for 67 yards.

But no one on UNC delivered more than 50 individual yards in the ground and air attack. Demon June settled for 50 rushing yards while Jordan Shipp racked up 44 receiving yards.

Belichick and UNC now get a struggling Clemson team following the bye week.